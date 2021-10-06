JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fmr LLC owned 1.63% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $7,584,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,688,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $170.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.43 and a 200-day moving average of $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $505.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

