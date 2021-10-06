JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,415 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $96,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASR traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $4.1171 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 112.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

