Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,158.05.

Shares of AMZN traded up $33.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,254.99. 185,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,716. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,379.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3,364.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

