Karp Capital Management Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

