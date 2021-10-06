Karp Capital Management Corp Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.31. 371,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,869,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.73 and a 200 day moving average of $203.05. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.41.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

