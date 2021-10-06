Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $663.35. 5,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,757. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $677.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $587.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.78.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.