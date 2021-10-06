Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of THD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.51. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,811. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $83.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05.

