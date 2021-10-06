KDI Capital Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KDI Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.9% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.73.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $7.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.32. 800,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

