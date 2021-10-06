Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $71.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.57. Kering has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

