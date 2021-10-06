Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,971,000 after buying an additional 2,941,107 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.