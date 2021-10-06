Kevin D. Bunker Sells 8,420 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $556,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin D. Bunker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kevin D. Bunker sold 20,298 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $951,976.20.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

