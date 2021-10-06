Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TriMas were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after acquiring an additional 196,294 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 6.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 725,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after buying an additional 51,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. 998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

