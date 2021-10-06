Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,578 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,518,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 576,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. 10,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

