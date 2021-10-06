Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 40.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.0% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,574. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $125.75 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

