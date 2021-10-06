Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in First American Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First American Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First American Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $68.06. 2,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,326. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

