Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYUF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Keyera has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

