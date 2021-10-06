Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 86 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 2.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,691. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

