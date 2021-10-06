Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) versus AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Financial Review

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A Kirkland’s 6.10% 37.71% 8.97%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AiHuiShou International and Kirkland’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kirkland’s 0 0 2 0 3.00

AiHuiShou International currently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 123.44%. Kirkland’s has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given AiHuiShou International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Kirkland’s.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Kirkland’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.18 -$68.19 million N/A N/A Kirkland’s $543.50 million 0.50 $16.64 million N/A N/A

Kirkland’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kirkland’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats AiHuiShou International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products. It also offers an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The company was founded by Carl T. Kirkland in 1966 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

