KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $83.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. 107,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,528. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $805,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

