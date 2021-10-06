KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 20,232 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 20,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $94,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

Shares of KLXE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,300. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 148,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 83,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLXE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.