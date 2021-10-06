Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cheuvreux raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

