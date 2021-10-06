KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KT were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,409,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KT by 51.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KT during the first quarter worth about $26,328,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in KT by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,959,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KT by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,295,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

KT Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

