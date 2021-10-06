Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $60.22

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.22, but opened at $61.82. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

