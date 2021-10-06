Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,809. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 2.19.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 420,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 954,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 102,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

