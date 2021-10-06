Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

