Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0783 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and $245,029.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.