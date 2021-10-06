Lance Torgerson Sells 4,962 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $111,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $121,820.16.

Civeo stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. 29,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $312.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Civeo by 117.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

