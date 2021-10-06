Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,251 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $27,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,304,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,211,000 after buying an additional 164,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,830,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,296,000 after buying an additional 291,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,551,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,717,000 after buying an additional 228,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,733,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,838,000 after buying an additional 230,902 shares during the last quarter.

VGK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 833,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.64. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

