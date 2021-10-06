Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $25.92 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.52. 23,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

