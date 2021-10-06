Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 16,639 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of The Clorox worth $28,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.49. 23,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.49 and its 200-day moving average is $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

