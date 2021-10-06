Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 208,234 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208,234 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Credicorp worth $39,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.97. 4,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average of $121.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

