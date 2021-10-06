Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 28,389 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,389 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Exelixis worth $37,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 39,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,906. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

