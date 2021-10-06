Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ LAZY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. 1,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,099. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazydays will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lazydays news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $244,198.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,082 shares of company stock worth $6,299,034 over the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazydays by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 373,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lazydays by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

