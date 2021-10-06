Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Short Interest Update

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,505,500 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the August 31st total of 2,275,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 684.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTTHF remained flat at $$3.12 during trading on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

