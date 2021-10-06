Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,166 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.63% of IPG Photonics worth $71,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $59,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $153.59. 3,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,058. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $152.07 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.23. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

