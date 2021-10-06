Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,024 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $52,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,798. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

