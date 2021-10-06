Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.56% of NRG Energy worth $55,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.39. 16,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

