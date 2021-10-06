Legal & General Group Plc Invests $60.42 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,194,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,417,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.34% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $476,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $171,113,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $72,066,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $51,359,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $22,155,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Clarivate stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 36,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,340. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -84.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

