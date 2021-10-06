Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 385,404 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 501.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,404 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $70,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,724 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Airbnb by 92.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,149,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,156 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 529.7% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,400,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $166.64. 54,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,727,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.57 and its 200 day moving average is $156.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion and a PE ratio of -10.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.34.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,258,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,569 shares of company stock valued at $327,035,066. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

