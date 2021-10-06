Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 531,362 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,505,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $59,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 215,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,576. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

