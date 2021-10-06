Legal & General Group Plc Sells 192,124 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,215,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 192,124 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $63,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 24,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.