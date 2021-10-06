Legal & General Group Plc Sells 61,479 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.60% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $64,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 45.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 726,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.52. 6,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

