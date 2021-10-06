Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Lenovo Group stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. 198,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

