Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Leslie’s worth $322,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $130,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

LESL opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 30.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

