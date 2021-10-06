Lethean Trading 41.4% Higher Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $3,643.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,827.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.46 or 0.06557794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00330285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $612.23 or 0.01116646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00100515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00532626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.41 or 0.00361886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00279700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.