Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.56. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after buying an additional 605,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

