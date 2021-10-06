Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,014,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $334,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 445,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,213. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

