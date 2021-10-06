Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,999 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. 457,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,852. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

