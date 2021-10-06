Lido Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after buying an additional 410,309 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,747,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 723,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 619,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,741,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.