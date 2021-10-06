Lido Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 45.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. 17,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,905. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

